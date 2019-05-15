Federal budget likely on June 10

ISLAMABAD: Federal budget for Financial Year 2019-20 is likely to be announced on June 10 instead of May 25.

Reliable sources said that preparations for budget could not be completed before May 31. It was said that there is likelihood that PTI would present its first formal federal budget in first or second week of June in National Assembly and June 10 is being proposed for it. According to the sources, the federal cabinet can approve federal budget for 2019-20 financial year on June 10 after the Eidul Fitr holidays. Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh will present federal budget in the National Assembly and his budget speech will be telecast on government-run TV and private channels of the country.