Wajid likely to be Deputy Chairman Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to appoint Abdul Wajid Rana as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, it is learnt.

A summary to this effect has been prepared by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting cabinet’s approval to this effect. The federal cabinet had already approved rules of business to bring functions and powers of DCPC under the control of Minister for Planning.

The summary moved by Ministry of Planning on DCPC function was approved by the Federal Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan last week. Currently Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar holds two portfolio including Minister for Planning as well as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission.

This scribe sent out messages to Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan seeking his view on the matter but got no reply till filing of this story on Wednesday night. Abdul Wajid Rana, a retired bureaucrat, had worked at different key position during his carrier. He is serving as program leader of the Pakistan Strategy Support Programme in Islamabad. An officer of Pakistan Administrative Service during his service and in the aftermath of his retirement, he possessed 37 years of experience in public policy, economics and financial policy, governance, institutional development, International Financial Institutions, change management, project management, policy reforms and development issues.

He had served as Member Federal Public Service Commission, Federal Secretary to Government of Pakistan for Finance as well as Economic Affairs Divisions, Special Secretary, Finance Division, Economic Minister in USA/Canada, Principal Staff Officer to the Prime Minister, Acting Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, KPK, Finance Secretary, Provinces of Sindh and KPK, Special Assistant to the Federal Finance Minister, Home Secretary Sindh, Director General KDA, Director General, Executive Policy Action and Coordination Organization Sindh, and Deputy Commissioner, Karachi South and Karachi East.

He had also remained Alternate Governor of International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation and Executive Director of Islamic Development Bank. Also served as Chairman, Policy Board, Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Director on various Board of Directors including State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Telecommunications Corporation Ltd, Pakistan-China Joint Investment Company, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Member Fiscal and Monetary Coordination Board.

He has been writing on national issues and his international publications include: Political Economy of Local Governance: Implications for Agriculture and Rural Development in Pakistan with Danielle Resnick (IFPRI) and A Linear Goal Programming Approach to Resource Allocations: A Case for Pakistan’s Economy, and authored policy notes on different issues. He has worked as Policy and Institutional Specialist with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank on various programs.

Mr. Rana holds M.Sc degree from Quaid-i-Azam University and an MBA and Master of Finance degrees from St. Louis University Missouri, USA.