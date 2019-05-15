Buzdar approves e-transfer policyfor teachers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday accorded formal approval to e-transfer policy for teachers of the Punjab Schools Education Department. A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister at his office here. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that new policy would save time of the teachers besides ensuring transparency as every posting/transfer would be made purely on merit.
