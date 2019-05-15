Haroon downs European champ in World Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading athlete Haroon Khan beat European champion Belgium’s Abdel Laachraoui in the second round of the World Taekwondo Championship under way in Manchester (UK). According to reports reaching here, Haroon beat the Belgian by 33-28 on Wednesday to make it to the third round. Earlier, in the first round the Pakistani got better of Portugal Ral Praganca easily in the first round.