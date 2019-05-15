close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Haroon downs European champ in World Taekwondo

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading athlete Haroon Khan beat European champion Belgium’s Abdel Laachraoui in the second round of the World Taekwondo Championship under way in Manchester (UK). According to reports reaching here, Haroon beat the Belgian by 33-28 on Wednesday to make it to the third round. Earlier, in the first round the Pakistani got better of Portugal Ral Praganca easily in the first round.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports