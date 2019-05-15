Fulton to be NZ’s batting coach after WC

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket have named former batsman Peter Fulton as their new batting coach post the 2019 World Cup. Fulton, who has played 84 international games across formats for New Zealand, will officially take over from former teammate Craig McMillan once the World Cup gets over in July. Fulton’s contract will expire after the conclusion of the World T20 next year in Australia. “Like many Kiwis, I’ve watched and admired the way the team’s gone about their business in recent years and so it’s pretty special to be invited back into the set-up,” Fulton said. The 40-year-old’s final appearance for the national side came in 2014 in a Test match against West Indies. “We’ve obviously got some really talented batsmen in the country and I’m looking forward to working with them to see how they can continue improving their games,” Fulton further added.