Pak footballers start preparations for WC qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan football team on Tuesday night kick-started its preparation in Bahrain for the two-legged first round 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia to be held early next month.

According to sources most of the players assembled in Manama on Tuesday to prepare for the tough challenge against Cambodia, a team which has been progressing with a good pace for the last few years. However Pakistan may face issue as the boys did not get enough exposure during the last four years because of the football conflict at home.

After having stayed away of international circuit for three years it was only last year when Pakistan resumed its international activity when it featured in back-to-back Asian Games in Indonesia and SAFF Cup in Dhaka. Both events held in August-September.

As World Cup Qualifiers and Olympic Qualifiers were ahead so FIFA-recognised PFF provided the team a friendly match against Palestine in Al-Ram on FIFA day last year before sending the Green-shirts to Doha for a camp in December, 2018. When the team was in Doha a change came in Pakistan’s football fortune. A new body was formed with Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah as its president in the elections held under the instructions of Supreme Court. The same body took PFF headquarters and accounts in its possession on December 31 last year and now deals with football at home. But as this body has no international recognition and so cannot field the team in the World Cup qualifiers despite the fact that it has already held camp at the Jinnah Stadium Islamabad.

Sources said that Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira has prepared a good plan for preparing the side for the stiff challenge against Cambodia. Pakistan team would also play a few practice matches against the clubs of Bahrain before flying out for Cambodia for the June 6 away-leg to be held in Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, Phnom Pen. According to sources foreign-based players were already in good shape and hopefully a better team would be prepared for the qualifiers in short time.

Because of the issue Pakistan also missed the Olympic Qualifiers in March in Uzbekistan. Sources said that top facilities had been provided to the team in Bahrain. Last year, too, FIFA-recognised PFF had sent its team to Bahrain for training ahead of the Asian Games and SAFF Cup. Pakistan did well in SAFF Cup held in Dhaka, losing in the semi-finals. The second leg of the qualifiers will be held on June 11. Asia’s 12 lowest-ranked sides have been drawn for the first round with six winners to join the 34 nations in the second round to be held later this summer.