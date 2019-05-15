Inam to feature in coming World Beach Wrestling Series

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Wednesday said that despite qualifying for the World Beach Games he would direly need to feature in the coming two events of the Beach Wrestling World Series in the next few months.

“There is no doubt that I have made it to the World Beach Games by finishing with silver medal in the Beach Wrestling World Series held in Brazil recently but I will also need to take part in the two more World Series to be held in August in Ukraine and in Croatia in September,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview after returning from Brazil. “Featuring in these events will help me not only to prepare rightly for the World Beach Games but it will also help me to keep my word ranking intact,” Inam said.

“I am now world No2, just short of the top-ranked Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia on points. But you know those few who follow us are not that far behind. If I did not participate in Ukraine event then they will supersede me and my ranking will drop. And that will affect me. So its very important to ensure my presence in both these events,” Inam said. “Ukraine, you know, has several world champions in my weight and definitely they will field in the World Series and it would be much tougher event, even harder that what we featured recently in Rio. And playing in that competitive environment will also help me learn more ahead of the World Beach Games,” Inam said.

He said the same was the story of Croatia, adding, more tougher grapplers would turn up for that event too. However he was quick to add that top eight in his weight category had already been finalised for the World Beach Games with the Brazil event recently. Inam last Saturday finished with a silver medal when he was beaten by Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia 2-0 in the 90 kilogramme final of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Rio de Janeiro. But the eventual outcome enabled Inam to make it to the World Beach Games slated to be held in San Diego, USA, in October.

Earlier in the semi-finals Gujranwala grappler downed Grigorios Kriaridis of Greece 3-0. Before that Inam showed his class by beating Wanderson Messlas Da Silva Lima of Brazil 4-0 in the quarter-final. On the opening day Inam whacked Murat Ozkan of Turkey and Kanan Aliyev of Azerbaijan to make it to the quarter-finals. Inam said that he was proud to have got silver medal in Rio de Janeiro event.

“Lifting silver at the world event is always a proud moment. And again I am very happy to finish at the victory podium,” Inam said. Inam featured in Rio event while facing financial crisis. And for featuring in Ukraine and Croatia World Series he would need support. “I need support for these events. If the government has no funds it can convince multinational companies to support me,” Inam said The state is also not supporting the athletes. Inam said that they had already sent proposal to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for support. Sports Board Punjab is expected to meet some expenses of Inam’s Brazil trip. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for the way it had been extending support to wrestling. “When I finished second in Rio the POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood sent me text message, congratulating me on my achievements. And the POA President Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan told me when I returned that he would have come to the airport to receive me had I informed him about the return schedule. This is a sort of encouragement for me and I appreciate POA,” Inam concluded.