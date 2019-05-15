close
Thu May 16, 2019
Agencies
May 16, 2019

Suzy wins Empire Building run-up

Sports

NEW YORK: Runners from around the world took part in the annual Empire State Building Run-up Tuesday night. Suzy Walsham of Australia emerged winner in women’s race during the 2019 Empire State Building Run-Up. The annual international race goes up 86 flights of stairs and 1,576 steps from the ground floor lobby to the Observation Deck nearly a quarter of a mile above Fifth Avenue. The runners participate based an athletic ability and background.

