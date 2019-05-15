close
Thu May 16, 2019
Agencies
May 16, 2019

Morgan gets one ODI ban for slow over-rate

Sports

A
Agencies
May 16, 2019

BRISTOL Eoin Morgan, England skipper, has been suspended for one ODI and fined 40 percent of his match fee, while the other players in the side have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for maintaining a slow over rate during the third ODI against Pakistan. England were two overs late even after time allowance was taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

