Thu May 16, 2019
AFP
May 16, 2019

Wilmots to coach Iran

Sports

AFP
May 16, 2019

TEHRAN: Former Ivory Coast and Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has arrived in Tehran and is set to sign a three-year deal as national coach, state news agency IRNA reported. The official agency said Iran football federation president Kami Rita Sherpa had confirmed the deal and the former Belgian striker would sign a contract later Wednesday.

