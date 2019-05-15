Israeli accused of spitting at Polish ambassador

JERUSALEM: A 65-year-old Israeli man has been arrested for allegedly spitting at the Polish ambassador, police said Wednesday, adding to tensions between the two countries. Israel´s envoy to Poland Anna Azari was summoned to the Polish foreign ministry in Warsaw over the incident, Polish foreign ministry spokeswoman Ewa Suwara said. Poland´s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it a “xenophobic act of aggression.” Polish ambassador Marek Magierowski was sitting in his car on Tuesday when a man approached and “spat at him”, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.