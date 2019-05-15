Malaysian teen took own life after Instagram poll

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian teenager who posted an Instagram poll asking if she should live or die took her own life after a majority of respondents voted for the latter, sparking calls for an investigation. The unidentified 16-year-old from Kuching in eastern Sarawak state died after posting the poll Monday on the Facebook-owned picture-sharing platform. Police have classified the case as “sudden death”. “Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L,” she wrote, according to a report on the news portal Astro Awani, with the letters “D” and “L” apparently referring to “die” or “live” respectively. Sixty-nine percent of votes cast were in favour of her ending her life, with just 31 percent against, local media quoted police as saying. Lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh called for a probe into the circumstances of her death.