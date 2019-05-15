Malaysian teen took own life after Instagram poll

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian teenager who posted an Instagram poll asking if she should live or die took her own life after a majority of respondents voted for the latter, sparking calls for an investigation. The unidentified 16-year-old from Kuching in eastern Sarawak state died after posting the poll Monday on the Facebook-owned picture-sharing platform. Police have classified the case as “sudden death”. “Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L,” she wrote, according to a report on the news portal Astro Awani, with the letters “D” and “L” apparently referring to “die” or “live” respectively. Sixty-nine percent of votes cast were in favour of her ending her life, with just 31 percent against, local media quoted police as saying. Lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh called for a probe into the circumstances of her death.
KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian teenager who posted an Instagram poll asking if she should live or die took her own life after a majority of respondents voted for the latter, sparking calls for an investigation. The unidentified 16-year-old from Kuching in eastern Sarawak state died after posting the poll Monday on the Facebook-owned picture-sharing platform. Police have classified the case as “sudden death”. “Really Important, Help Me Choose D/L,” she wrote, according to a report on the news portal Astro Awani, with the letters “D” and “L” apparently referring to “die” or “live” respectively. Sixty-nine percent of votes cast were in favour of her ending her life, with just 31 percent against, local media quoted police as saying. Lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh called for a probe into the circumstances of her death.