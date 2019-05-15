Far-right figure admits e-mails with attack suspect

VIENNA: The leader of an Austrian far-right group has confirmed a media report that he had more extensive contact with the suspect behind deadly mosque attacks in New Zealand than previously admitted. Austrian investigators have been probing the Identitarian Movement Austria (IBOe) after it emerged that its figurehead Martin Sellner received a donation from alleged Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant. So far, Sellner — whose group is known for its anti-immigration stunts — had publicly denied having had contact with Tarrant other than sending him a “thank you” email for the 1,500-euro ($1,700) donation received in January 2018.