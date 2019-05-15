close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019

Eurovision Village partying upsets nearby mosque worshippers

May 16, 2019

TEL AVIV: The Eurovision Song Contest has found few fans in a famous mosque in the Israeli host city, where worshippers have complained that the gaudy festivities are disrupting their observances of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan. A “Eurovision Village” pavilion set up on the Tel Aviv beachfront to host parties is located directly opposite the century-old Hassan Bek mosque, named after an Ottoman governor and frequented by Israeli Arabs from nearby Jaffa. The 41-country songfest has been a focus of pro-Palestinian boycott calls, and some Muslims fasting daily as part of Ramazan resent the carousing of scantily clad Eurovision enthusiasts.

