close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 16, 2019

300 litres adulterated milk destroyed

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Inspection Team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Hilal Food Authority Wednesday seized and destroyed 200 litres adulterated milk at Maniar Checkpost.

The authority imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the accused. Similarly, the team confiscated 250kg of substandard animal liver. The team checked overall 300 vehicles carrying food items at the check post.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar