Omar Colts thrash Pak Gymkhana

KARACHI: Omar Colts defeated Pak Gymkhana by 88 runs in the 1st Gobi’s Ramadan T20 Cricket Tournament here at Bahria College Ground, Karsaz on Tuesday night. Omar Colts scored 265 for three in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Pak Gymkhana were restricted to 177 for nine.