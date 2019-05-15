close
Thu May 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Omar Associates crush Saima Group, Pakistan Currency overpower KPT

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

KARACHI: Omar Associates defeated Saima Group by five wickets and Pakistan Currency overpowered Karachi Port Trust (KPT) by 51 runs in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Tuesday night.

In the first game, Saima Group scored 154-6 thanks to skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (45*). Omar Associates achieved the target with eight balls to spare after losing five wickets. In the other show, Pakistan Currency tamed KPT with enviable ease. Zakir Malik (107) enabled Pakistan Currency to accumulate 239-3 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, KPT managed 188-7.

