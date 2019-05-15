Two workers killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: Two workers of a stone crushing plant were killed when a portion of small hillock fell on them during quarrying in a remote village of Khanpur tehsil, police and eyewitnesses said here on Wednesday. The area people said that the workers of Niazi Crusher plant were busy in routine quarrying in Khoi Maira village when the landslide occurred, burying them alive.
