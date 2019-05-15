close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019

Two workers killed

National

 
May 16, 2019

HARIPUR: Two workers of a stone crushing plant were killed when a portion of small hillock fell on them during quarrying in a remote village of Khanpur tehsil, police and eyewitnesses said here on Wednesday. The area people said that the workers of Niazi Crusher plant were busy in routine quarrying in Khoi Maira village when the landslide occurred, burying them alive.

