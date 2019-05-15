Indian HC doesn’t see change in Pak-India ties for now

ISLAMABAD: Indian HC Ajay Bisaria has said that trajectory and approach of ties of India with Pakistan couldn’t see much change in the wake of general elections in India till the turn of year. He expressed the hope that the trajectory could be positive in the meantime.

The HC was talking to The News on Wednesday. He said that the rhetoric of election campaign does subside once the campaign is over, but it takes some time. The tempers are high on both the side of the frontiers. He reminded that the airspace that was closed down by Pakistan in February in the aftermath of showdown between the two countries is still closed while India had restored it after two days.

It has been speculated that Pakistan would open it by May 30. It is causing loss to the both countries and above all the travelers. He said that the outcome of Indian polls would be known later next week and in between nothing could be guessed about it since mood of the masses cannot be predicted.