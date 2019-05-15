300 litres adulterated milk destroyed

PESHAWAR: The Inspection Team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Hilal Food Authority Wednesday seized and destroyed 200 litres adulterated milk at Maniar Checkpost. The authority imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the accused. Similarly, the team confiscated 250kg of substandard animal liver. The team checked overall 300 vehicles carrying food items at the check post.