Thu May 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

9,000kg lemons seized, hoarders fined

National

PESHAWAR: The district administration seized 9,000-kilogram lemons in Chamkani and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the hoarder. A press release said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar raided cold storage in Chamkani and seized 9,000 kilograms lemons from there. The seized lemons were shifted to the vegetable market where the commodity was sold in an open auction. The release said that the administration imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the hoarder. The communique added that the administration would raid more cold storages to discourage hoarding and ensure availability of essential commodities in the market.

