Cops rewarded for action against street crimes

PESHAWAR: The capital city police authorities on Wednesday rewarded police officials who have performed well against street criminals.

A function in this regard was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines where Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi gave away certificates and cash awards to the officers who have done a good job against criminals in the last few days. The CCPO appreciated the hard work by the force and said all those performing well would be duly rewarded. He lauded the sacrifices of the force and asked the policemen to do their best against the criminal gangs to ensure peace in the city.