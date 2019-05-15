‘Ulema being arrested to please US, India’

LAHORE: MYC leaders have condemned the arrest of Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, vice president of MYC, saying that top Islamic scholars are being arrested and patriotic parties are being banned to please the US and India. The MYC leaders expressed sorrow that those who used to accuse previous government of being Modi’s buddy (Modi Ka Yar) are going far ahead of them in pleasing India.

MYC leaders said the cowardly policies of the PTI government are making a mockery of the country in the world and warned that with their punitive actions against Islamic scholars, mosques, seminaries and religious parties, the PTI government is fast losing support of the masses and would face public wrath in the future.