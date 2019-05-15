Wajid Rana likely to be DC Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to appoint Abdul Wajid Rana as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, it is learnt.

A summary to this effect has been prepared by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting cabinet’s approval to this effect.

The federal cabinet had already approved rules of business to bring functions and powers of DCPC under the control of Minister for Planning. The summary moved by Ministry of Planning on DCPC function was approved by the Federal Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.

Currently Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar holds two portfolio including Minister for Planning as well as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission. This scribe sent out messages to Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan seeking his view on the matter but got no reply till filing of this story on Wednesday night.