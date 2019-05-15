Sania Nishtar appointed Special Assistant to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Sania Nishtar, as Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation with the status of Federal Minister.

Dr. Sania is a renowned health expert and activist who had been working on poverty alleviation since long. With the addition of Dr Nishtar brings the total number of federal cabinet members to 48. The number includes 24 Federal Ministers, five Ministers of State, five Advisers to the Prime Minister and 14 Special Assistants to the PM.