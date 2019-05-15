Morgan suspended for fourth ODI against Pakistan

LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan has been suspended for one ODI for maintaining a slow over-rate during the six-wicket win against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Morgan, who has also been fined 40 per cent of his match fee after England took nearly four hours to bowl 50 overs in Bristol, will miss the fourth game of the Pakistan series at Trent Bridge on Friday. Every England player has also been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining the slow over-rate at Bristol.

Richie Richardson, of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees, imposed the suspension on Morgan after England were ruled to be two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration. An ICC statement read: “In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.”

Jos Buttler could take over the captaincy from Morgan at Trent Bridge after being rested at Bristol.