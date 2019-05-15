No quick fix

All over the world, political parties differ on various issues, which are debated in parliaments and decisions are made by voting. In Pakistan, there is an unending spiral of blame game: each party holds its rivals responsible for all the problems faced by the country. A deep analysis may, however, reveal that a significant number of problems go back to before the independence of Pakistan. For example, the low literacy rates, aversion towards population planning, weak democratic culture, and feudal mindset were deep-rooted characteristics which have no quick-fix formula.

Another problem is the pervasiveness of corruption, and inadequate civic sense, in all the spheres of life which is beyond the abilities of any party to control overnight. Better understanding and congenial relations rather than severe conflict can be achieved by a realistic review of the ground realities.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA