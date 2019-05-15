Alabama senate passes near-total ban on abortion

MIAMI: Alabama’s Senate has passed a near-total ban on abortion, sending what would be the US’s most stringent abortion law to the state’s Republican governor.

The Republican-dominated Alabama Senate voted 25-6 for the bill that would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison.

The only exception would be when the woman’s health is at serious risk. The measure now goes to Governor Kay Ivey, who has not said whether she supports the measure.

Supporters said the bill is intentionally designed to conflict with the US Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion nationally, because they hope to spark a court case that might prompt the justices to revisit abortion rights.

“The question for me — for us — is: When is a person a person?” Republican Senator Clyde Chambliss said as debate began on the proposed ban. Senators rejected an attempt to add an exception for rape and incest.