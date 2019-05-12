close
Mon May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019

2 sisters die in mysterious circumstances, 3rd saved

National

 
May 13, 2019

LAHORE: Two young sisters died in Lahore under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

According to police, three sisters went unconscious after Iftaar and were admitted to Services Hospital in Lahore. One of the three sisters named Wasama died on the day of admission to a hospital, while the second, identified as Tooba, died on Saturday. However, the third sister, Sahira, returned home after medical treatment in hospital and is fine now.

However, the area people suspecting some mystery, informed the police during the burial of the second sister. When the police reached their house in Kabootarpura area of Lahore, mother of the deceased girls tried to flee the scene, creating further doubts about natural death of the girls.

