Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Man arrested for staging son’s kidnapping

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad Police have arrested a man who allegedly staged the kidnapping of his son and recovered the boy from his house.

One Zahir, a resident of Islamia Park Usmanabad, had filed an application with the Mirpur Police Station that some unidentified persons had kidnapped his son Muzammil and were demanding Rs10 million ransom. District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat constituted a special investigation team headed by SP Headquarters Qamar Hayat comprising DSP Mirpur and Counter-Terrorism Department officials for technical support to solve the case. The police registered the case and started the investigation. Ironically, the police recovered the boy from his own home and arrested his father. When contacted, SP Headquarters Qamar Hayat told The News that the applicant Zahir, who was a cloth merchant, had staged the drama to win the sympathies of those from whom he had borrowed money. He said the police were investigating the case from different angles and would take action against the accused in accordance with the law.

