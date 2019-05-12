Teachers demand pay raise

HARIPUR: Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan has demanded the government give pay raise to teaching fraternity in the coming budget keeping in view the ratio of unprecedented price-hike. The association district chapter met here, with its district president Amir Attiq in the chair. The meeting participants through different resolutions demanded that as the recent price hike has disturbed the income and expenses balance of the salaried class, especially the teaching community, the government must increase the salaries of teachers with the ratio of the price hike.