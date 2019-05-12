close
Mon May 13, 2019
Bureau report
May 13, 2019

Goods reduced to ashes in Meena Bazaar fire

National

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in a market in Meena Bazaar on Sunday that was put out after putting in hectic efforts by the firefighters.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said that two firefighters were provided emergency treatment when they fell unconscious while making hectic efforts to extinguish the fire while fasting. The official said the fire broke out due to short-circuiting that engulfed the godown of nimko and toffees. It took the firefighters three hours to douse the fire.

At least 25 fire incidents have been reported in the provincial capital only during the last week in which 41 persons were injured. Fires broke out at two places in Peshawar on Sunday that was put out after hectic efforts by the fire brigade. “The Rescue 1122 has put out the fire at 25 places in last one week 80 per cent of which broke out due to short-circuiting. Besides, cylinder blast also caused these fires during the week,” Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the Rescue 1122 said.

