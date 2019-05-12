Another Data Darbar blast victim dies

LAHORE: The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar rose to 13, as another citizen succumbed to his wounds in a local hospital on Sunday.

The martyred citizen identified as Tahir Aslam, 18, hailed from Pakpattan. He breathed his last due to the wounds sustained in the blast five days back. He was being treated at Mayo Hospital.

Police handed over his body to his heirs after postmortem. Tahir had been working at a shop a few yards away from the blast site for the last 10 years.