Trump to build Mexico wall with funds meant for Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has redirected $1.5 billion meant for Pakistan and Afghanistan to fund US President Trump’s Mexico border wall.

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the transfer of $1.5 billion to build more than 80 miles of barriers on the border with Mexico, US officials said on Friday including taking about $600 million from an account meant for Afghan security forces.

The latest move was opposed by congressional Democrats who also criticised a March transfer of $1 billion in military money to fund Republican President Donald Trump’s wall.

The funds were drawn from a variety of sources including cost savings programmatic changes and revised requirements and therefore will have minimal impact on force readiness, Shanahan said in a statement. Shanahan said that the US military had more than 4 000 service members on the border along with 19 aircraft.

All 10 Democrats on Senate appropriations subcommittees that handle defence veterans affairs and related spending wrote to Shanahan to oppose the decision. “We are dismayed that the Department has chosen to prioritise a political campaign promise over the disaster relief needs of our service members,” they said.

A US official said the latest transfer would include $604 million from funds for the Afghan security forces which are struggling to hold territory against Taliban militants.

The United States had appropriated $4.9 billion in support for those forces this year. The official said the money was taken from that account because they found savings in contracts. “It took less money to meet the policy commitment than we thought,” another US official said, adding this was not the first time money had been reprogrammed from the account. The remainder of the money will come from a chemical demilitarisation programme, a retirement account funds for Pakistan and Air Force programmes.

Lawmakers have hinted they may respond by putting new restrictions on the Pentagon’s authority to move money around as it has done in the past to deal with natural disasters.

Immigration is a signature issue of Trump’s presidency and re-election campaign. He declared a national emergency in order to redirect funding to build a border wall without Congress approval and his fellow Republicans in Congress sustained his veto of legislation that would have stopped it.