BEACH WRESTLING WORLD SERIES: Inam wins silver, qualifies for World Beach Games

KARACHI: Two-time beach wrestling world champion Mohammad Inam had to be content with silver medal when he was beaten by Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia 2-0 in the 90 kilogramme final of the Beach Wrestling World Series which concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

But the eventual outcome has also enabled Inam to make it to the World Beach Games slated to be held in San Diego, USA, in October.

However, Inam was not happy with the decision of the referee who awarded his opponent a wrong point.

“I was fighting against Olympics medallist Data Marsagidhvili of Georgia in the final. It was a tough game but a point was given against me when my one knee hit the ground. One day ago one such touch was allowed in the meeting. This has really deprived Pakistan of a certain gold medal,” Inam told ‘The News’ after the final.

“We have registered a complaint with the international wrestling governing body and it has already discussed the issue. But lifting silver medal has enabled me to ensure my place in the World Beach Games to be held in San Diego, USA, in October,” Inam said.

“I am the only athlete from Pakistan who has qualified for the World Beach Games,” the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.

Earlier in the semi-finals Gujranwala grappler downed Grigorios Kriaridis of Greece 3-0.

Before that Inam showed his class by beating Wanderson Messlas Da Silva Lima of Brazil 4-0 in the quarter-final.

On the first day on Friday Inam was off to a flying start when he whacked Murat Ozkan of Turkey in the first round with an enviable ease with 3-0 margin.

In the second round he had to face tough time before beating Kanan Aliyev of Azerbaijan 1-0 to make it to the quarter-finals.

Initially, when Inam defended his world Beach title in Turkey it was known that he would be the direct qualifier for the World Beach Games. But the United World Wrestling (UWW) made some modification in the rules and introduced four qualifying rounds. And the leading eight in Inam’s weight category would qualify for the World Beach Games.

After having missed the first qualifying round in Portugal last month Inam fought against all financial odds and ensured his presence in the Rio de Janeiro event.

Inam has also appreciated the effort of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for providing funds to him that made him able to ensure his presence in the World Series in Brazil.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar also pointed out that a wrong point was given against him. “Despite having allowed that the wrestler who will attack can put his one knee on the ground to pull his opponent but when he did so and was about to lift the Georgian a whistle came and a point was given his opponent. This was something bad luck,” Arshad said.

However he was hopeful that Inam would win gold in the World Beach Games.

“You know our situation as he did not get any proper camp. He would try to overcome his weaknesses as by then when he would be featuring in World Beach Games we would have held a state-sponsored camp and I am hopeful the things would become better,” Arshad said.