Pak artists take part in China’s art exhibition

BEIJING: The Asian Civilization Exhibition (Artworks), held by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, opened here at the National Art Museum of China.

Titled "Shared Inspiration -- Asian Art Exhibition," the event will showcase 130 pieces of art created by 120 artists from 41 countries, including Pakistan. Within the three themed areas, different art pieces, such as wash paintings, oil paintings and sculptures, are exhibited to demonstrate the spirit of Chinese culture, the uniqueness of Asian civilization and the coexisting cultural origins among Asian countries.

The exhibition will be followed by a seminar on Asian arts, where experts and scholars will explore the history of the development of arts in Asia countries and share their visions for exchanges of culture and arts among different countries. The exhibition will last until May 26.

Meanwhile, China Media Group has released a high definition, three-episode documentary on the history and evolution of Asian civilizations ahead of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations scheduled to take place here on May 15.

"Asia and the Lights of Civilization" vividly tells the story of how the region's long-standing civilizations have co-existed and learned from each other.