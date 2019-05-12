Abandoned newborn shifted to hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two men threw a newborn baby girl in a street in Bridge Colony, Ittefaq Road, Kot Lakhpat, Sunday. The two men, who were riding a motorcycle threw the baby in the street and rode away. However, their criminal act was captured by CCTV camera. The baby has been shifted to the Lahore General Hospital.
