Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Abandoned newborn shifted to hospital

National

LAHORE: Two men threw a newborn baby girl in a street in Bridge Colony, Ittefaq Road, Kot Lakhpat, Sunday. The two men, who were riding a motorcycle threw the baby in the street and rode away. However, their criminal act was captured by CCTV camera. The baby has been shifted to the Lahore General Hospital.

