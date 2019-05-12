close
Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Girl wedded to Chinese seeks help

National

LAHORE: A girl has accused her employer of selling her to a Chinese national for Rs 35 lakh. Amna Bibi, a resident of Mughalpura, alleged that her employer Huma and husband Arshad Malik, residents of Pindi Stop, Township, where she worked as a maid, offered her Rs 35 lakh for marriage to another man. She agreed and was married to the man who later turned out to be a Chinese national. He took her to a hotel near Bhatta Chowk where he along with his accomplice raped her for two days. The girl has appealed to the authorities to look into the matter and take action against the culprits involved in human trafficking.

