Plan made for security of Chinese workers

KOHAT: The district administration has made a comprehensive security plan for the protection of the Chinese working on projects being executed with the cooperation of China.

The district administration has also issued a security alert to provide security to the Chinese nationals working on various projects in the district.

District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood visited the Kohat Cement Factory and inspected the security arrangements there.

He also instructed the local police stations to collect the data of the local workers to carry out background checks.

The DPO directed the police officials to make foolproof security arrangements at the accommodation and travel routes of the Chinese workers.

Meanwhile, the DPO visited various churches in the Kohat city to review the security arrangements during the Sunday church service.

He assured the management of the churches that foolproof security would be provided to them churches.

On the occasion, Wahid Mahmood directed the cops deployed outside the churches to wear bulletproof backs and helmets and avoid using cellphones during duty.