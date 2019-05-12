Missing driver found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: The dead body of a taxi driver, who was missing for the last many days, was found from his cab near Qaba Chowk Housing Colony on Sunday. Sajid of Mohallah Kiln No 3, Bahawalpur, went for work but did not return. Last night, his wife and other family members found his body from back seat of his cab. Police have started investigation.
NANKANA SAHIB: The dead body of a taxi driver, who was missing for the last many days, was found from his cab near Qaba Chowk Housing Colony on Sunday. Sajid of Mohallah Kiln No 3, Bahawalpur, went for work but did not return. Last night, his wife and other family members found his body from back seat of his cab. Police have started investigation.