Staff found absent at rural health centre during inspection

LAKKI MARWAT: A rural health centre located in Serai Gambila town wore a deserted look during a late night surprise inspection by an administrative official.

The midnight visits were carried out by Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to check and ensure the presence of doctors and other staff at the public sector health facilities. The official went to category-C hospitals in Lakki city and Naurang town, District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai, and a rural health centre in Serai Gambila town. Doctors, paramedics and other staff members were taken aback when they saw deputy commissioner in hospitals late at night. The doctors and paramedical staff were found present on night duty in hospitals in Lakki city and Naurang town. The official visited emergency, medical and general wards where he talked to in-door patients and their relatives about the provision of healthcare facilities to them. He, however, expressed displeasure at the absence of physicians and paramedics from the rural health facility in Gambella town. The facility was locked. The deputy commissioner took serious notice of the situation and directed local health authorities to initiate action against the truant health employees under the rules.

MOBILE COMPUTERIZED DRIVING LICENSE UNIT: Lakki Marwat District Police Officer Abdul Hayee Khan inaugurated mobile computerized driving license unit in Mastikhel Police Station of the tribal subdivision on Sunday. Naurang DSP Shafiq Khattak, tribal subdivision SDPOs Islam Bahadar and Mohabat Khan and area elders were also present on the occasion. The local elders thanked police authorities for the provision of the mobile van to the area to facilitate tribesmen for getting computerized driving licenses without facing any difficulty.