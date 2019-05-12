Youth who attempted suicide over marriage issue dies at hospital

OKARA: A man who had attempted suicide over marriage issue on Saturday died at a hospital here on Sunday.

Ramzan and Sumera had attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills at Gashkorian village when their parents refused to contract their marriage.

Sumera had died on the spot while Ramzan was rushed to the hospital where he died.

ELECTROCUTED: A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted at Nol Plot village on Sunday.

Muhammad Nawaz was fixing electric wires of a water pump when suddenly he received an electric shock and died on the spot.

FOUR GAMBLERS HELD: Police on Sunday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

On a tip-off, the police raided a den at Salhuwal village and arrested Rashid Mehmood, Liaqat Ali, Shahid Imran and Mian Khan with stake money.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from the Lower Bari Doab Canal on Sunday.