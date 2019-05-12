close
Mon May 13, 2019
Woman 'tortured to death'

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

HAFIZABAD: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband, brother-in-law and another man at Thattha Khokhran on Sunday.

According to the FIR lodged with the police by Muhammad Iqbal of Azam Colony Lahore, his sister Zainab Bibi was married to Sharafat Ali some one year ago.

Later, the couple developed differences over some domestic issues, the applicant said.

The complainant alleged that accused Sharafat Ali, his brother Mithu and another man locked his sister in a room of their house and tortured her to death.

The police have arrested accused Sharafat Ali and Mithu after registering a case and started investigation.

BODY RECOVERED: The dead body of an unidentified man was found from here on Sunday.

The police said that some accused had tortured the deceased to death. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police are investigating.

TWO RESUCED BY RESCUE 1122: Rescue 1122 divers on Sunday recovered two persons alive from the Qadirabad Balloki Link Canal after several hours hectic efforts.

Samiullah and Ahtesham were taking bath in the canal when suddenly they went deep down in water. However, the Rescue 1122 divers fished them out alive.

