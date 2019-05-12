close
Mon May 13, 2019
Four of a family electrocuted

National

LODHRAN: Four members of a family were electrocuted when a high voltage electricity wire fell on them. Yasin of Haveli Nasir Khan, his wife Sughran, son Iqbal, daughter Alisha (9) and nephew Rizwan (7) were on their way on a bull-cart when suddenly a high tension electricity wire fell on them. As a result, Yasin, his wife, daughter and son were electrocuted while Rizwan sustained burns. The bull also died on the spot while the cart reduced to ashes in the incident.

