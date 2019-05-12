Two dead in accidents

GUJRANWALA: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday. Shahab Ali of Mor Emenabad was going on a motorcycle when a truck hit him near Faizabad, killing him on the spot. In another incident, Naveed was killed when a train crushed him under its wheels at Theri Sansi Railway Crossing.

STRAY DOGS: People have shown concern over presence of stray dogs in various localities of the city. Talking to journalists, the people said that stray dogs could be seen on Noshera Road, Madina Colony, Sui Gas Road, Satellite Town, Green Valley, DC Road, Jinnah Road, College Road and Pasrur Road.