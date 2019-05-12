Process for by-elections in merged districts continues

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan continues with the process of the by-election in the merged districts to be held on July 2 amid uncertainty that the exercise may be re-scheduled in the case National Assembly passes the 26th Constitutional Amendment to increase the number of constituencies from 16 to 24.

Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad, who is returning officer for the reserved seats, on Sunday, displayed priority lists of the political parties for four women reserved seats and one non-Muslim seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated one female candidate Anita Mahsud from South Waziristan for four women seats and one candidate Wilson Wazir from Khyber district for the non-Muslim seat. The JUI-F has given three female candidates’ names in the party priority list, including former MNA Naeema Kishwar from South Waziristan, Rozina Bibi from Ex-FR Dera Ismail Khan and Sirajunnisa from the Khyber district. PPP has nominated two candidates in the priority list from tribal districts, including Chand Bibi and Dr Begum Jan. The ANP submitted its priority list having names of four female candidates, Zeba Afridi, Dr Taslim Begum, Naheed Afridi and Hajira Bibi. Similarly, Jamaat-e-Islami submitted four candidates’ list including Nazrana from Landikotal, Khyber, Bas Roz Begum from Jamrud, Khyber, Razia from Bara, Khyber and Zarshaida from Bara while Sarbat Singh was nominated for minority seat. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan submitted one name, Surayya Bibi, with the returning officer.

A spokesman for provincial election commissioner, Sohail Ahmad, said that a total of 30 women candidates of different political parties from the tribal districts have submitted nomination papers with the provincial election commissioner for four women reserved seats in the KP Assembly. However, nine candidates have filed nomination papers for one non-Muslim seat in the KP Assembly. A total of 438 candidates including three females have filed nomination papers for election on 16 general seats in the erstwhile Fata to be held on July 2. The general seats will be filled out through direct election while the five reserved seats will be filled through the proportional representation of the number of general seats won by a political party for which every party has to submit its priority list of candidates. On the other hand, an uncertainty persists that election would be rescheduled in the tribal districts if the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which has been tabled in the National Assembly, is approved.