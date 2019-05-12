Imran will never sign NRO, says Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will quit premiership but will not sign a deal (NRO) with corrupt people. Talking to reporters at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wishes to avail a formula (treatment being meted out to Shahbaz Sharif) and added that among all corrupt politicians, only Zardari has the will to bear the jail as he has a criminal approach and a criminal setup. He said neither the PPP nor the PML-N was a political threat to the government. He said Bilawal should criticize Imran Khan but should not attack Pakistan. He said the country would be taken out of economic crisis in two years.