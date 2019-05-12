May 12 carnage: ‘Many accused arrested in last three months’

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh on Sunday claimed that a number of accused in the May 12 carnage have been arrested in the past three months. According to the Karachi police chief, 65 cases of the May 12 tragedy in the metropolis were registered with a challan of 36 of these cases being submitted in court. “We are taking advantage of a digital library and we are along taking interviews of the policemen who were on duty on the day,” Shaikh said. He further said they are taking on-air and off-air footage from media houses for evidence. The Karachi police chief added they are working with a joint investigation team regarding statements of May 12. On May 12, 2007, at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured after a major portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a battlefield as opposing political groups clashed with one another after the arrival of former CJ Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to Karachi. The former chief justice had remained confined to the lounge of the airport throughout the day and returned to Islamabad without addressing a lawyers’ convention on the premises of the Sindh High Court.