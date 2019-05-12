close
Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Bring IMF accord to Parliament: PPP

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, demanded of the government bringing the agreement with the IMF in parliament. “The Parliament should be briefed on the conditions of the IMF on which the country and its institutions were being mortgage,” she said while reacting to agreement with the IMF.

Senator Sherry said it seems that the tsunami of inflation is ready to enter the country with this agreement. And it is feared that the government may sink in the tsunami of price hike. “The government should realise that people cannot sustain the further burden the inflation as with this agreement with the IMF, the value of Pakistani rupee will further depreciate in the comparison with the dollar,” she said. The PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate said that the increase in power tariffs already increased and now govt was going to closed all development and welfare project.“We reject the PTI gov’s anti-people agreement with the IMF,” she said.

