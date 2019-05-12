Govt not to hide anything concerning IMF deal: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government was approaching various world for a, including the International Monitoring Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to seek financial assistance for improving the national economy.

“We will fight war on every front for provision of relief to the masses. The government will not hide anything concerning the IMF deal,” she said.

Talking to a private news channel, Firdous said after finalisation of deal with the IMF the government will take the opposition into confidence.

She said the government will not make any decision which will be against the interests of Pakistan. “We have to pay installments of old loans and we will have to decrease the budget and trade deficit. We have no option but to approach the IMF.” She said the opposition should permit Parliament functioning and jointly run it adding that she was not ready to accept the stance that the opposition will oppose public-friendly legislations.

She said during the holy month of Ramazan the opposition should cease fire, stop the blame game and efforts to misguide the people. The government should also talk on the basis of facts, she added.

She said the government was taking every possible step in the larger national interest to put the country back on the track of development.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the vision to strengthen the state institutions and economy.

She said every policy was being formed for the poor people adding that now policies will not be formed for the protection of family and personal businesses. “Poor people are our priority.

In new Pakistan appointments will not be made on the basis of relative or personal relationship but purely on merit.” She said Imran Khan had said that in changing Pakistan people will come in Pakistan from abroad after quitting jobs.